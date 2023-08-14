Welcome to Wrexham: Season Two; FX Teases Return of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Soccer Series (Watch)

Welcome to Wrexham is returning next month with its second season. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds own the Red Dragons of Wrexham, and season two will follow as the two continue to run the club.

FX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Welcome to Wrexham returns on September 12th. Check out a trailer for season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FX docuseries?