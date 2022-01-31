When Calls the Heart: Season Nine; Hallmark Teases March 2022 Premiere (Watch)

When Calls the Heart returns for its ninth season in March, and Hallmark has released several teasers for the new season. Starring Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry, the series, based on the novel by Janette Oke, follows the residents of Hope Valley.

Hallmark revealed more about the plot of season nine of When Calls the Heart in a press release.

“Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”

Check out the previews for When Calls the Heart season nine below. The series returns on March 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark?