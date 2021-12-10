Winning Time: HBO Previews Drama About the Rise of the LA Lakers (Watch)

Winning Time is coming soon to HBO. The drama series will take viewers into the rise of the LA Lakers basketball team during the 1980s. The series cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, and Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO’s new drama series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY will debut March 2022 with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties – a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

The drama arrives on the streaming service in March 2022. A specific premiere date will be announced at a later time. Check out a preview for Winning Time below.

