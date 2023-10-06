Wipeout: Season Two of Obstacle Course Series Coming to TBS Next Month (Watch)

Time for more Wipeout. Season two of the reboot of the physical competition series is arriving on TBS in November and the cable channel has released a new trailer.

Hosted by Nicole Byer, Camille Kostek, and John Cena, the series follows contestants as they try to make their way through an outrageous obstacle course and win a big cash prize. Season one of the series premiered in January.

TBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Fan-favorite hosts John Cena (“Fast X,” “Peacemaker”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) headline the second season of television’s most hilarious extreme sport, “Wipeout,” returning to TBS on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT. With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone “Wipeout” fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series’ iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000. Field host Camille Kostek (“Free Guy”) returns to provide interviews and commentary from the sidelines of the three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone. New season two challenges include the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge. As competitors try to display athleticism, endurance, and balance, Cena and Beyer offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize. The series is produced for TBS by Endemol Shine North America.

The trailer for Wipeout season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing another season of this TBS series?