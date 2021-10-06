With Love: Amazon Teases Premiere for New Romantic Comedy Series (Photos)

With Love is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service has released new photos teasing the new romantic comedy. The five-episode first season will arrive in December, and it stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Season One of the romantic comedy With Love will premiere Friday, December 17 on Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. The five-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. With Love is a one-hour romantic comedy, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, that follows the Diaz siblings – Lily and Jorge – who are on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year, follows Lily, Jorge, and the Diaz family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year. The series stars Emeraude Toubia as “Lily Diaz,” Mark Indelicato as “Jorge Diaz Jr.,” Rome Flynn as “Santiago Zayas,” Desmond Chiam as “Nick Zhao,” Vincent Rodriguez as “Henry,” Isis King as “Sol Perez,” Todd Grinnell as “Dr. Miles Murphy,” Constance Marie as “Beatriz Diaz,” and Benito Martinez as “Jorge Diaz Sr.” With Love is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett and produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.”

Check out photos for season With Love season one below.

From our family to yours– here’s a first look at #WithLoveTV, coming to @PrimeVideo December 17! pic.twitter.com/03GBw6P5IK — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) October 5, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited to check out With Love on Amazon this December?