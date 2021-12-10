Wolf Like Me: Peacock Teases Premiere of Isla Fisher and Josh Gad Dramedy Series (Photos)

Wolf Like Me is set for its launch. Peacock released images for the new series featuring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. The series follows a new couple and the challenges they each face.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”

The six-episode series, created by Abe Forsythe, arrives on January 13th. He said the following about Wolf Like Me:

“I’d love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it’s going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it’s going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there’s a reason that you have to keep watching.”

Check out photos from the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Wolf Like Me on Peacock?