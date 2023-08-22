World on Fire: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released for PBS Masterpiece Series (Watch)

World on Fire is returning soon to Masterpiece on PBS. The network has announced the premiere date for season two with the release of a trailer. Season one of the British historical drama aired in April 2020 in the United States.

Starring Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichlacz, Blake Harrison, Eugénie Derouand, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Cel Spellman, Mark Bonnar, Ahad Raza Mir, and Gregg Sulkin, the drama series shows events related to World War II through the perspective of various ordinary people in five counties around the world.

Patrick Bowker created the drama. The six episodes of season two take place between October 1940 and May 1941. Viewers will see the start of The Blitz in Manchester, the North African campaign, and more of occupied France and Nazi Germany.

PBS shared the following about the return of the series:

Starring Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, Little Women), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Phantom Thread), and an ensemble cast, World on Fire Season 2 takes viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert. World on Fire Season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 15, 9/8c, on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

The preview for World on Fire season two is below.

