World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Bear Grylls Series Coming to Amazon This Summer

A new race series is coming this summer to Amazon. Bear Grylls is hosting World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji. The series will feature 66 teams, and they will race across Fiji without stopping. The race will be active 24 hours a day during its time.

“World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is the ultimate expedition race in which over 66 teams from 30 countries will race non-stop, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged backcountry terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans in Fiji. The human drama, produced by MGM Television, will be captured in a 10-episode series to premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.”

Amazon revealed the following about the new series:

A premiere date has not been revealed for this new series. Bear Grylls teased the series while it was filming on his Twitter. Check out his post below.

Hedge trimming in the jungle!! 😉 Tight squeeze but we got her in & out… (Good flying as always Sam!) @amazonprimevideo @toughracetv #WorldsToughestRace https://t.co/y09JKy8Y7c pic.twitter.com/Yh8yYNySqL — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) September 16, 2019

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Amazon later this summer?