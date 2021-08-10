Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Two; Hulu Releases Premiere Date and Teaser (Watch)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is returning to Hulu with its second season next month. The streaming service has released a teaser video and announced a premiere date.

Created by RZA and Alex Tse, the series is set in the early1990s and follows the Wu-Tang Clan of NYC during the crack cocaine epidemic. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Erika Alexander, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease star in the drama series.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.”

Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres on September 8th. Check out the trailer below.

