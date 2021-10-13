You: Season Four; Netflix Thriller Series Renewed Ahead of Third Season Premiere (Watch)

Netflix is dying for more of creepy Joe Goldberg. The streaming service has renewed the You TV series for a fourth season ahead of the third season’s upcoming release this Friday.

In the third season of You, Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) are now married with a young baby. They try to forge a normal life together in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda in Northern California. But, as they say, old habits die hard.

Here’s Netflix’s announcement about the early renewal:

DYING FOR MORE? “YOU” WILL RETURN FOR SEASON 4

SEASON 3 PREMIERES FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

· Ahead of the highly-anticipated third season premiere, Netflix renewed the drama series YOU for a fourth season.

· Season three is available Friday, October 15, globally on Netflix.

· Casting news will be available at a later date.

· The series is executive produced by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti; Gamble also serves as showrunner.

· Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

· “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.” Sera Gamble, Executive Producer, and Showrunner

· About YOU: Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, “What would you do for love?” Joe Goldberg is a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

· Season 3 Synopsis: In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.