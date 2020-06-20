Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An Amazon crime thriller, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Paul Freeman, and Patrick McAuley. In the drama’s second season, former FBI agent Emily Byrne seeks answers for her time in captivity, while trying to rebuild her family and identity, until a deadly mystery threatens her fragile stability.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize its viewership, it is hard to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Absentia for season three. The show is produced for Sony’s international AXN channel so the series’ fate will likely depend on the series’ success there. For now, I will keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Absentia cancellation or renewal alerts.

9/26/19 update: Absentia has been renewed for a third season.



