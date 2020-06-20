Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Absentia: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on Amazon?

by Telly Vulture

Absentia TV show on Amazon: (canceled or renewed for season 3?)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Absentia TV show on Amazon Prime VideoCan Emily Byrne truly reclaim her life? Is the Absentia TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on Amazon? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Absentia, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An Amazon crime thriller, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Paul Freeman, and Patrick McAuley. In the drama’s second season, former FBI agent Emily Byrne seeks answers for her time in captivity, while trying to rebuild her family and identity, until a deadly mystery threatens her fragile stability.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Absentia has been renewed for a third season which will debut July 17, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize its viewership, it is hard to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Absentia for season three. The show is produced for Sony’s international AXN channel so the series’ fate will likely depend on the series’ success there. For now, I will keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Absentia cancellation or renewal alerts.

9/26/19 update: Absentia has been renewed for a third season.
 

Absentia Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Absentia TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if this TV series had been cancelled instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

20
Leave a Reply

avatar
19 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
18 Comment authors
MaryTiffani LairdJoycePaul ForchioneJacqueline Vrooman Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mary
Reader
Mary

Well I got to watch season one on Amazon prime but now season two is not available..?? I am in Canada this is totally ridiculous that I’m paying for the subscription ..get to watch one season but not sea 2..What’s up with this?
Any insight from anyone

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 7, 2020 10:29 pm
Tiffani Laird
Reader
Tiffani Laird

You HAVE to cont’ ith Season 3….no way you can leave us hanging like that. Specially since we dont know which way season 3’s plot can go!!! Im really hoping Nick and Emily try and make things work and pick up where they left off before she was taken. I cant not wait!!! Please keep us updated…i would be devastated if season 3 dont air 🙁

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 10, 2019 9:07 am
Paul Forchione
Reader
Paul Forchione

Should absolutely be renewed. Awesome show with great acting and suspense. On the other hand (:-)), I’m not sure where the plot could lead from the end of Season 2!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
August 7, 2019 2:06 pm
Joyce
Reader
Joyce

Love this show great to binge watch!!!
Hoping for season 3 and beyond

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 8, 2019 1:26 pm
Jacqueline Vrooman
Reader
Jacqueline Vrooman

I’m in love with this show and I hope so very badly a season 3 will follow!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 30, 2019 10:23 am
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz