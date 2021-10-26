All American: Season Five? Has the CW Sports Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the All American TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the The CW television network, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Jalyn Hall, Chelsea Tavares, and JJ Parker. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Baker as the team’s new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. In season four, with South Crenshaw High saved and the controversial State Championship behind him, Spencer has his eyes set on the All American game and his future with the NFL, which starts with Toledo State. But before our Beverly and South Crenshaw students can set their sights on college, they’ll have to navigate the tumultuous last half of senior year, including an epic unexpected prom, two graduations, and all the complications that come with the growing pains of leaving high school behind and catapulting into adulthood.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of All American averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 638,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 4% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how All American stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 26, 2021, All American has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew All American for season five? It seems like this show could come to a natural end with high school graduation but, I suspect that the show will be renewed the writers will get a chance to change things up. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on All American cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the All American TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?