Vulture Watch

Has the American Idol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, American Idol sometimes airs twice a week. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return as judges in season 18 with Ryan Seacrest as host and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.



Season 18 Ratings

On Sunday nights, the 18th season of American Idol averages a 1.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.45 million viewers. Compared to season 17’s Sunday episodes, that’s up by 4% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how American Idol stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Idol for season 19? Though it’s no longer a ratings juggernaut, it still performs very well for ABC. I’m confident that it will be renewed for the 2020-21 season and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Idol cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the American Idol TV show will be renewed for a 19th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?