Network: AMC, AMC+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.

TV show description:

A supernatural thriller drama series, the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches TV show is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches book trilogy and was created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding.

The story follows an intuitive and young neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario). She has a heated discussion with her boss and he suffers an aneurysm, leaving her to wonder if she might have the power to cause people harm with her thoughts.

Following the death of her estranged mother, Deidre (Gish), Rowan is shocked to discover that she is the 13th witch in the Mayfair family’s line and completes the coven.

As Rowan explores her family’s supernatural history, she grapples with understanding and controlling some newfound powers, as well as her new role. She also discovers that there is a sinister shape-shifting entity named Lasher (Huston) that has haunted her family for centuries.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

