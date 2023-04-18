Barry: Season Four Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Barry will be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season since it’s already been announced that the HBO series ends with the current fourth season. However, reboots and spin-offs are very popular these days. Could some characters return someday in a fifth season of Barry or perhaps their own show? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy crime series, the Barry TV show stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root; Sarah Goldberg; Anthony Carrigan; Henry Winkler; and Robert Wisdom, with Michael Irby, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler, and Jessy Hodges in recurring roles. The story begins as former Marine Barry Berkman (Hader), a Cleveland hitman travels to Los Angeles to kill someone. He joins an acting class taught by self-obsessed Gene Cousineau (Winkler). There, Barry meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Goldberg) and falls in love with the craft and wants to change careers. Meanwhile, he continues dealing with criminal associates like Monroe Fuches (Root) and NoHo Hank (Carrigan). Getting out of the business is messy. What about Barry’s psyche led him to become a killer in the first place? In the fourth season, Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Barry on HBO averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 258,000 viewers.

