Big Brother Reindeer Games: Season One Ratings

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS execs had to get creative with ways to fill the schedule. Big Brother Reindeer Games was one of the results Will this competition series become an annual tradition? Will Big Brother Reindeer Games be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A holiday-themed reality competition series, the Big Brother Reindeer Games TV show is hosted by Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd. Contestants are Britney Godwin, Cameron Hardin, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, Frankie Grande, Josh Martinez, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, Taylor Hale, and Xavier Prather. On the show, Santa invites memorable players from past seasons of Big Brother to his magical world where they take part in “reindeer games.” Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four players make it to the finale. Then, one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

12/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Big Brother Reindeer Games TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?