Blue Bloods: Season 13? Has the CBS Police Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Blue Bloods TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, Luis Antonio Ramos, Callie Thorne, Dylan Walsh, and Jennifer Ikeda in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.30 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Blue Bloods stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, Blue Bloods has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Blue Bloods for season 13? Despite airing on Friday nights, Blue Bloods remained one of the network’s highest-rated scripted series last year. As long as Selleck wants to continue, I think this drama will continue. If he chooses to scale back his role on the show or leave altogether (he turns 77 during this season), I think there’s a good chance that the network might still like to keep Blue Bloods going. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Blue Bloods cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Blue Bloods TV show will be renewed for a 13th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?