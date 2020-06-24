Network: NBC
Episodes: 10 (hour)
Seasons: One
TV show dates: September 23, 2019 — November 25, 2019
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson.
TV show description:
A legal drama, the Bluff City Law TV series is set in Memphis, Tennessee. Coming from a famous family that’s known for taking on injustice, a brilliant lawyer named Sydney Strait (McGee) used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way.
After barely speaking to her father for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of the loss of his wife and in hopes of reconnecting with the daughter he loves, Elijah (Smits) asks Sydney to rejoin his Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer.
Despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she agrees because she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world — as long as they can find a way to get along. No sooner has Sydney returned than she stumbles on a secret that Elijah has been keeping from her that may change everything.
Episode #10 — Perfect Day
Sydney and Elijah race against the clock to get political asylum for a journalist whose life is at risk. Emerson plans a Thanksgiving surprise for Elijah.
First aired: November 25, 2019.
