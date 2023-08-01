Breeders: Season Five — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dark British comedy series airing on the FX television network, the Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon, Oscar Kennedy, Zoë Athena, and Jessie Williams. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. Season four picks up five years since we last saw the Worsley family, when Paul and Ally were on the verge of splitting up. Now, Paul and Ally face their biggest challenge yet — 18-year-old Luke (Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic “Holly” (Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim (Armstrong) and Jackie (Bacon).



Season Four Ratings

Airing on Monday nights, the fourth season of Breeders averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 123,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 11% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Breeders stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Breeders is ending, so it won’t be renewed for a fifth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of the Breeders TV series this time around. FX has already announced that season four is the end. Could the show be revived for a fifth season some years down the line? Subscribe for free alerts on Breeders cancellation or renewal news.



