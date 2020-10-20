Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Card Sharks TV series is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Card Sharks averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. Find out how Card Sharks stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 20, 2020, Card Sharks has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Card Sharks for season three? ABC has made game shows a staple of its summer schedule and these series can also be used to fill out the regular season’s schedule. I think Press Your Luck will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Card Sharks cancellation or renewal news.



