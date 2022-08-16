Chesapeake Shores: Season Seven — Has the Hallmark TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Chesapeake Shores TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Hallmark Channel?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. In season six, the O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s (Francis) heart attack. Jess (Maily) and David (Carlo Marks) start to deal with the media fallout after Dennis Peck (Malcolm Stewart) goes on the run, and lean on one another for support. Abby finally reveals to her family who she called at the end of season five and this leads to an unexpected yet exciting first date. Meanwhile, Mandrake (Wesley Salter) and Kevin (Penny) talk about their difficult past.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Chesapeake Shores averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.47 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s up by 33% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chesapeake Shores stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chesapeake Shores is ending, so there won’t be a seventh season. Could this drama be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

It's already been announced that the drama is ending.



What do you think? Do you wish that the Chesapeake Shores TV show had been renewed for a seventh season? Are you disappointed that this Hallmark Channel TV series is ending?