Claim to Fame: Season Three — Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

There’s more drama than ever in round two. Has the Claim to Fame TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Claim to Fame, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Claim to Fame TV show is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and to live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detectives in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “Claim to Fame”. The network promises that season two will be double-the-fun with supersized competition and drama.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Claim to Fame averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Claim to Fame stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 27, 2023, Claim to Fame has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Claim to Fame for season three? The show doesn’t get great ratings, but it’s a relatively inexpensive format and is a good companion for The Bachelor franchise. I think there’s a good chance that Claim to Fame will be renewed for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Claim to Fame cancellation or renewal news.



