Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Dickinson TV show stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wiz Khalifa, with Finn Jones and Pico Alexander recurring. Guests include Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Ayo Edebiri, and Will Pullen. A coming of age story set in the 19th century, this series explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld), a legendary American poet who was mostly unpublished during her lifetime. Other characters include her very serious mother (Krakowski), her humorless father (Huss), her handsome brother (Enscoe), her bubbly baby sister (Baryshnikov), and her dark and intelligent best friend (Hunt). In the second season, Emily is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.



Dickinson has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Apple TV+ will cancel Dickinson right now since the streaming service has already renewed the series for season three. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dickinson cancellation or renewal news.



