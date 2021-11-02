Doctor Who: Season 13 Ratings

This show has been a fixture of UK television for a long time and, despite any fluctuations in the ratings, it’s not going anywhere. We know it won’t be cancelled right now since we already know that Russell T Davies has been hired as showrunner for season 14. Is Doctor Who sure to be renewed beyond next season? Stay tuned.

A BBC America science-fiction drama, the 13th season of the Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop). Jacob Anderson recurs. Guest stars in season 13 include Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Doctor Who on BBC America averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 339,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



