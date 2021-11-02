Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Doctor Who: Season 13 Viewer Votes

Published:

Doctor Who TV show on BBC America: canceled or renewed for season 14?

(Photo: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America)

Which monsters will be the biggest threat in the 13th season of the Doctor Who TV show on BBC America? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Doctor Who is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of Doctor Who here.

A BBC America science-fiction drama, the 13th season of 2005’s Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop). Jacob Anderson recurs. Guest stars in season 13 include Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 13 episodes of the Doctor Who TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Doctor Who should be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on BBC America? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x