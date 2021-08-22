Network: Freeform

Episodes: 20 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: January 16, 2020 — June 3, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison.

TV show description:

A comedy series created by Josh Thomas, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something.

He’s home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — angry Genevieve (Press), who’s trying to find her place in the world, and Matilda (Cromer), a bright and outgoing high school senior who’s on the autism spectrum. Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death and the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together.

While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection.

Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the story follows this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Gulf Fritillary Butterfly

The Moss family gets ready for a big event, and nearly everyone has mixed feelings. Nicholas shares some eye-opening news with Alex.

First aired: June 3, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?