Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The residence program at Grey Sloan Memorial is back. Has the Grey's Anatomy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on ABC?



A medical drama series airing on the ABC television network, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane. Recurring players include Jaicy Elliot, Scott Speedman, Kate Walsh, and Debbie Allen. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 19 sees a new crop of residents joining the staff as the residency program is reinstated.



The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grey’s Anatomy stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of October 7, 2022, Grey’s Anatomy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Grey’s Anatomy for season 20? This venerable medical drama remains one of the network’s highest-rated series. Though Pompeo is reducing her on-screen time, the writers are introducing new characters to give the series some new life. I suspect viewer interest may dip due to these changes, but I do not doubt that Grey’s will be around for a long time to come. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grey’s Anatomy cancellation or renewal news.



