Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 16, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Bobby Mair (host)

TV show description:

A UK reality series with a scary whodunnit twist, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s.

On the show, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they aren’t actually going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp. In fact, they’re participating in a horror whodunnit called Killer Camp. Each night someone from the group will be “murdered” and the remaining players must determine who amongst them is the secret murderer.

The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being “killed” and therefore, eliminated from the contest. The murderer bumps off fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious, and inventive ways. Meanwhile, it’s the job of the remaining platers to figure out who is responsible before it’s too late. The killer eliminates an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman aka Bruce, who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes.

Comedian Bobby Mair hosts the program as Camp Counselor.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





