Magnum PI: Season Two Ratings

Published:

Magnum PI TV show on CBS: season 2 ratings (cancel or renew?)Last year, Magnum PI wasn’t a big hit on Monday nights. CBS renewed the series for a second season but moved it to Fridays where ratings expectations are lower (particulalry in the 18-49 demo). Will this be a good move for Thomas and company or, will it spell the end of the show? Will Magnum PI be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is one of Magnum’s biggest fans and is also the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season one of Magnum PI on CBS averaged a 0.89 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.99 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

