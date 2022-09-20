NCIS: Season 21 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Parker keep this team together? Has the NCIS TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, with Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, and Gary Cole. Following the departure of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent, has taken over as lead of the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.



Season 20 Ratings

The 20th season of NCIS averages a 0.042 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.82 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 20, 2022, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 21? Despite Harmon’s departure last season, NCIS has remained one of the network’s most-watched series and is likely a bit cheaper to produce. NCIS is produced by CBS Television Studios which means that the company profits from the network airings as well as syndication and international sales. I have no doubt that this show will be renewed and will likely air for many years, changing out cast members as needed (ala Law & Order). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS cancellation or renewal news.



