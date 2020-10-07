Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 6, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: John Slattery, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Jason Butler Harner, Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Michael Mosley, Evan Whitten, and Gerardo Celasco.

TV show description:

An action-thriller series, the neXt TV show revolves around the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence. It’s a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology but to one another.

Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (Slattery) built a fortune and his legacy on his world-changing innovations. He created them while ignoring and alienating the people around him, including his own daughter, Abby (Cappuccino), and his short-sighted younger brother, Ted (Harner), who now runs the company they created together.

After discovering that one of his own creations — a powerful artificial intelligence called “neXt” — might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world.

When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Andrade). Having escaped crime, poverty, and a deadly criminal father to remake herself as a force for good, Salazar’s strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team.

They’re a talented, but contentious group held together by her faith in their ability to defy expectations and transcend their differences. They include high-strung cybercrime agent Gina (Harlow); hard-working but boring Ben (Moten); and CM (Mosley), an ex-con hacker with a genius IQ.

The demands of Salazar’s challenging job have taken their toll on her home life, where she doesn’t get to spend enough time with her young son, Ethan (Whitten), and her husband Ty (Celasco).

Now, LeBlanc and Salazar and her team are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe. They’re fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other, and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth. It’s a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

