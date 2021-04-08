Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, Queen of the South stars Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, and Molly Burnett. The story follows Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a poor woman from Mexico on the run from a powerful drug cartel, who seeks refuge in the United States. She eventually rises to power, operating her own drug-trafficking empire. In season five, Teresa finally embraces her Queenpin status and all that comes with it. While she’s tried to maintain a strong moral code and lead with her heart, those values have begun to compromise her ability to stay on top. Now, Teresa must make tough decisions when it comes to those closest to her, all while continuing her quest for even more power.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Queen of the South averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 687,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. Find out how Queen of the South stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 8, 2021, Queen of the South has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if USA Network will cancel or renew Queen of the South. The cable channel has already announced that season five is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Queen of the South cancellation or renewal news.



