Queen Sugar: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Queen Sugar will be cancelled this time around. OWN has already revealed that the series is ending and won’t have an eighth year. Could viewership surge in the final year and inspire the cable channel to revive Queen Sugar? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, the Queen Sugar TV show stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, and Bianca Lawson. Guest and recurring players include Glynn Turman, Tracie Thoms, Sharon Lawrence, Greg Vaughan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Amirah Vann, Brian Michael, Kaci Walfall, Lamman Rucker, Reagan Gomez, Ann Nesby, Tanyell Waivers, McKinley Freeman, and Vivien Ngô. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season seven picks up six months after we last saw the Bordelons. They continue to strive to honor the legacy of their father and preserve their land and community.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of Queen Sugar on OWN averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 638,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Queen Sugar TV series on OWN? Should it be ending with year seven or renewed for an eighth season?