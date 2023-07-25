Son of a Critch: Season One Ratings



The Son of a Critch series has been very popular for CBC in Canada, and it doesn’t appear that US viewers will have to worry about the comedy being cancelled on The CW anytime soon. The show’s second season has already been produced and aired in Canada, and The CW has signed on to co-produce season three. However, if the first season doesn’t perform well in the ratings, could The CW execs cancel plans to air more of Son of a Critch? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir. The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning.

