Vulture Watch

How long will this race keep running? Has The Amazing Race TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Amazing Race, season 33. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 11 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 32, the globe-trotting teams begin their adventure from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and travel to places like Trinidad, Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more.



Season 32 Ratings

The 32nd season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. Find out how The Amazing Race stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Amazing Race has been renewed for a 33rd season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

When the pandemic hit, season 33 of The Amazing Race had already begun. For the safety of the competitors and the crew, the race was shut down and everyone returned home. It seems likely that, whenever this COVID-19 crisis ends, that season 33 will resume or restart. Though unlikely, there is a slight possibility that CBS could cancel the series because of the long delay. Several scripted shows have been cancelled for the same reason. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Amazing Race cancellation or renewal news.



The Amazing Race Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Amazing Race‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the 33rd season of The Amazing Race TV show will be finished? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?