The Amazing Race: Season 35 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has The Amazing Race TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Amazing Race, season 35.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 12 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 34, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Germany, Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Iceland, Tennessee, Jordan, and Los Angeles. Contestants are Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Glenda and Lumumba Roberts, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, Linton and Sharik Atkinson, Marcus and Michael Craig, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, and Rich Kuo and Dom Jones.



Season 34 Ratings

The 34th season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.03 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Amazing Race stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, The Amazing Race has not been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Amazing Race for season 35? While this series isn’t as popular as Survivor, it remains one of the network’s top non-scripted performers. I’m confident that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Amazing Race cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that The Amazing Race TV show will be renewed for a 35th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?