The Chosen: Season Three — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Jesus Christ continues to build his group of students. Has The Chosen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chosen, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama airing on The CW television network, The Chosen TV show stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa Safi. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene and several men to follow him. Season two begins in Samaria and moves into nearby regions such as Syria and Judea, where Jesus continues to build his group of students. The revolution grows, but not without resistance.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Chosen averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 423,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Chosen stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The CW has picked up the third season of The Chosen, which will debut on November 5, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to worry about the future of this show on The CW, at least for the immediate future. The network has already committed to airing season three. The Chosen has performed well for The CW, so there’s an excellent chance that the network will air the fourth season, which is currently being filmed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chosen cancellation or renewal news.



The Chosen Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Chosen‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Chosen TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series instead?