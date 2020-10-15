The Con: Season One Ratings



ABC has been airing a variety of docu-series this year, shows like Emergency Call, The Genetic Detective, and the venerable What Would You Do?. Now, the network has introduced another one called The Con. It seems like these shows are relatively inexpensive to produce but there’s still no guarantee that they’ll stick around. Will The Con be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A documentary series from ABC News, The Con TV series is narrated by Whoopi Goldberg. The show explores the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. It delves into a myriad of topics, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. The reports reveal how the victims were fooled and the cost of their false trust — both emotionally and financially. Episodes feature interviews with key people caught up in the scams, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Con TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?