Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

TV show description:

A legal drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer TV show was created by David E. Kelley and is based on the book series by Michael Connelly.

In the story, Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) is a criminal-defense lawyer and recovering addict. He’s also an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the city of Los Angeles.

Lorna Crane (Newton) is Mickey’s legal aide and also his second ex-wife. His first is Maggie McPherson (Campbell), a criminal prosecutor.

Mickey’s personal driver is Izzy Letts (Raycole), a former addict and client. Cisco (Sampson) is Mickey’s friend, go-to investigator, and Lorna’s fiancé.

In the first season, following the murder of another attorney, Mickey is given all of his cases, including the case of a videogame designer (Christopher Gorham) accused of murdering his wife and her lover.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

