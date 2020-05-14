Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network television channel, The Purge TV show stars Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nunez, and Joel Allen. Based on the movie franchise by James DeMonaco, the drama unfolds in the United States, which is under totalitarian rule. The story centers on a 12-hour period during which all crimes, including murder, are legal. The second season explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing 364 days, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Purge averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 562,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% and 48%, respectively. Find out how The Purge stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 14, 2020, The Purge has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew The Purge for season three? The ratings are way down but the series still ranks pretty well. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Purge cancellation or renewal news.

5/14 update: The Purge has been cancelled.



