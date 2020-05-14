Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Purge: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on USA?

by Telly Vulture

The Purge TV show on USA Network: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo by: Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The Purge TV show on USA NetworkWill this show survive? Has The Purge TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Purge, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network television channel, The Purge TV show stars Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nunez, and Joel Allen. Based on the movie franchise by James DeMonaco, the drama unfolds in the United States, which is under totalitarian rule. The story centers on a 12-hour period during which all crimes, including murder, are legal. The second season explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing 364 days, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Purge  averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 562,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% and 48%, respectively. Find out how The Purge stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of May 14, 2020, The Purge has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew The Purge for season three?  The ratings are way down but the series still ranks pretty well. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Purge cancellation or renewal news.

5/14 update: The Purge has been cancelled.
 

The Purge Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping The Purge TV show would be renewed for a third season? How do you feel that USA Network cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Ryan GrantKatie HawthorneJakeTim J.Trinh Jimmy Huynh Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Katie Hawthorne
Reader
Katie Hawthorne

We NEED a third season to tie up the Resistance story and watch the NFFA go down. The Purge is an interesting experiment to see if one night of all laws suspended, would stop violence the other 364 days of the year. But realistically, we see that it does nothing but create serial killers and corruption. Season 2 was spectacular as it slowly moved toward proving the idiocy of a Purge Night. Now I want to watch how the newly formed Resistance takes down the NFFA government and stops the Purge Night. Please renew? Of all the shows on TV,… Read more »

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
December 20, 2019 7:48 pm
Ryan Grant
Reader
Ryan Grant

The NFFA will not go down in season 3 if it does happen. They make too much money off of the movies to do that.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
January 6, 2020 12:29 am
Jake
Reader
Jake

Why is this even a maybe ? This season is epic such a good twist on the film this has so much potential to build into one of the greatest series of all time if produced right . Great work so far I say season 2 is building up a great plot ready for a third season it has to be renewed .

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
November 22, 2019 9:41 pm
Tim J.
Reader
Tim J.

NO unless they go back to Original format

Vote Up1-6Vote Down Reply
November 16, 2019 5:43 am
Trinh Jimmy Huynh
Reader
Trinh Jimmy Huynh

I would be ok with it. Even tho It’s a really fun show for me to watch & enjoy. I’m praying for Season 3’s arrival. This series deserves better.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
October 28, 2019 3:25 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz