The Rookie: Season Seven — Has the ABC Police Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

The Rookie TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 7?

The Television Vulture is watching the The Rookie TV show on ABCJohn and Bailey are starting a new life. Has the The Rookie TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Rookie, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A police drama airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Tru Valentino, and Jenna Dewan. In the story, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and the station’s newest rookie, Aaron Thorsen (Valentino).
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The Rookie averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.71 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of February 22, 2024, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season seven? The show performs well for the network and is produced in-house. Unless Fillion wants to call it quits, I think it will be renewed, possibly for a final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope The Rookie TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series instead?

