Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Simpsons: Season 31 Viewer Votes

Published:

The Simpsons TV show on FOX: season 31 viewer votes
Will Homer the perfect donut in the 31st season of The Simpsons TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Simpsons is cancelled or renewed for season 32. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 31st season episodes of The Simpsons here.

A FOX animated comedy The Simpsons stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 31 episodes of The Simpsons TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that The Simpsons has been renewed for a 32nd season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
LladiSheila Diane Finney Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lladi
Reader
Lladi

I hate this dumb show

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 2:34 pm
Sheila Diane Finney
Reader
Sheila Diane Finney

Love the Simpsons best show ever.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 9:04 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz