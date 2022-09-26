The Simpsons: Season 34 Ratings



This sitcom has been around nearly as long as the FOX network. It will end someday, but it’s hard to imagine that date will come anytime soon. The Simpsons will certainly be renewed for a 35th anniversary season, but will the series receive another multi-year renewal at the same time? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 34, Homer goes down a conspiracy hole, Marge develops a crush on her Peloton instructor, Homer’s stepbrother (Melissa McCarthy) becomes his rival, Marge becomes a segment producer on a daytime talk show hosted by Krusty the Clown, and Homer teaches Duff Man on how to be a better father. Other guests include Drew Barrymore, Jane Kaczmarek, Anna Faris, Matthew Friend, and Simu Liu.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 33 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.95 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



