The Third Day

The Third Day TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Network: HBO
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 14, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.

TV show description:      
A dramatic series created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day follows the individual journeys of a woman and a man who arrive on a mysterious island at different times. The six episodes of the first season are divided into two parts — Summer and Winter.

The Summer trio of episodes focuses on Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

The Winter installments follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers. Her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.

In the UK, a live Autumn special airs after the first three installments and before the second set of three. It’s described as a “major immersive theatre event” and airs in one continuous take.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

