Performers include: Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.
A dramatic series created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day follows the individual journeys of a woman and a man who arrive on a mysterious island at different times. The six episodes of the first season are divided into two parts — Summer and Winter.
The Summer trio of episodes focuses on Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost.
The Winter installments follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers. Her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.
In the UK, a live Autumn special airs after the first three installments and before the second set of three. It’s described as a “major immersive theatre event” and airs in one continuous take.
