What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Titan Games is hosted by executive producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Sports and entertainment journalist Cari Champion and Alex “Golden Boy” Mendez provide commentary. In season two, the competition has a new format with regional brackets and the addition of Professional Athlete Titans representing each region. Competitors from a regional division compete in a best of three competition. The winner moves on to battle a Pro-Athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility, and endurance.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Titan Games averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.43 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership. Find out how The Titan Games stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 27, 2020, The Titan Games has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Titan Games for season three? I suspect that, despite some unimpressive ratings, that the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Titan Games cancellation or renewal news.



