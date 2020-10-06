The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to waste time wondering if The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be cancelled right now since AMC ordered two seasons out of the gate. The cable channel has, however, described the show as a “limited series”. That could mean that there won’t be a third season or, just that there are a set number of episodes each season. The show’s popularity and ratings will likely be the deciding factor. Stay tuned.

A horror drama set in the universe of The Walking Dead TV series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. The story begins following two sisters and two friends as leave a place of safety and comfort to brave known and unknown dangers and begin an important cross-country quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, it’s a tale of growing up and transformation. The story unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes while others will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

