Tom Swift: Season One Ratings

In the past, most scripted CW series (particularly ones based on existing properties) have been renewed year after year. However, with the network’s future in flux, a TV series’ ratings matter more than ever before. Will Tom Swift be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A mystery drama inspired by the adventure book series, the Tom Swift TV show stars Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones Albert Mwangi, and LeVar Burton. As a wealthy and brilliant inventor, Tom Swift (Richards) is a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom is thrust into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. Fortunately, he’s able to rely on his closest companions: best friend and business visionary Zenzi (Murray); bodyguard Isaac (Vilsón), who has feelings for Tom; and Tom’s insightful AI, Barclay (voiced by Burton). At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society. Meanwhile, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Mwangi) intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Tom Swift TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?