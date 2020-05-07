Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Companies this season include Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Anytime Fitness, Dippin’ Dots, Deion Sanders, Clean Harbors, Bethany Mota, and Gabby Douglas. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Undercover Boss averages a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership. Find out how Undercover Boss stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Undercover Boss has been renewed for a 10th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Undercover Boss for season 10? The show seems pretty cheap to produce so the network may renew it for simple economic reasons but I suspect that Undercover Boss is nearing the end of its run. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Undercover Boss cancellation or renewal news.

5/6/20 update: CBS has renewed Undercover Boss for the 2020-21 season.



