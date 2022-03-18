Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 17, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, and Justin Linville.

TV show description:

A mockumentary comedy series, the Welcome to Flatch TV show is based on the BBC format, This Country, by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott), Kelly Mallet (Holmes), Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley), Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega), Mandy Matthews (Smith), Cheryl Peterson (Cash), and Mickey St. Jean (Linville).

It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not.

