Young Sheldon: Season Six? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

How will Sheldon grow this year? Has the Young Sheldon TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS?



Airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.



The fifth season of Young Sheldon averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.12 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Young Sheldon stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



Young Sheldon has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Young Sheldon right now. This family comedy’s already been renewed for seasons six and seven. Will that be the end of the show? Considering what we know about Sheldon Coper’s early life from The Big Bang Theory, it seems likely. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Sheldon cancellation or renewal news.



